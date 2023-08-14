Brazoban was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with a left hamstring strain, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Brazoban suffered the injury while working in relief Sunday against the Yankees and will be sidelined through at least Aug. 29. Bryan Hoeing is joining the Marlins in a corresponding roster move.
More News
-
Marlins' Huascar Brazoban: Rejoins big club•
-
Marlins' Huascar Brazoban: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Huascar Brazoban: Picks up third win•
-
Marlins' Huascar Brazoban: Collects win over Bucs•
-
Marlins' Huascar Brazoban: Recalled from Jacksonville•
-
Marlins' Huascar Brazoban: Optioned to Triple-A•