The Marlins recalled Brazoban from Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

With Edward Cabrera (shoulder) headed for the 15-day injured list, Brazoban will join the Marlins' pitching staff to provide depth to the bullpen. The 33-year-old righty began the season strong, but holds an 8.71 ERA and 2.23 WHIP across his last nine appearances. He's capable of working in multiple innings, but Brazoban offers very little fantasy value.