Brazoban (hamstring/hip) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Monday, MLB.com reports.

It's the third time Brazoban has thrown from the bump since he landed on the injured list in mid-August with a left hamstring strain and left hip impingement. It would seem as though the reliever has a good chance to make it back before the end of the season, but a timeline for his activation is uncertain.

