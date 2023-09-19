Brazoban (hamstring/hip) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Monday, MLB.com reports.
It's the third time Brazoban has thrown from the bump since he landed on the injured list in mid-August with a left hamstring strain and left hip impingement. It would seem as though the reliever has a good chance to make it back before the end of the season, but a timeline for his activation is uncertain.
More News
-
Marlins' Huascar Brazoban: Placed on 15-day IL•
-
Marlins' Huascar Brazoban: Rejoins big club•
-
Marlins' Huascar Brazoban: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Huascar Brazoban: Picks up third win•
-
Marlins' Huascar Brazoban: Collects win over Bucs•
-
Marlins' Huascar Brazoban: Recalled from Jacksonville•