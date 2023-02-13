Amaya (undisclosed) was spotted taking part in defensive drills during the Marlins' team workout Monday at big-league spring training, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 24-year-old infielder is attending his first camp with the Marlins after Miami acquired him from the Dodgers in January in the deal that sent veteran shortstop Miguel Rojas to Los Angeles. Amaya closed the 2022 campaign on Triple-A Oklahoma City's 60-day injured list due to an unspecified injury, but his participation in the early stages of spring training suggests he'll enter the 2023 season at full health. Look for him to open his time in the Miami organization at Triple-A Jacksonville.