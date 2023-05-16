Amaya is slashing .362/.423/.553 through 52 plate appearances in May for Triple-A Jacksonville with four doubles, a triple, a homer and a 5:6 BB:K.

The 24-year-old may not ever be a true asset as a hitter in the majors, but Amaya's glove is big-league ready and all he really needs to do is demonstrate he won't be a liability at the plate before he'll get a chance to take over as the Marlins' starting shortstop. That could happen before the All-Star break, considering that Joey Wendle has had trouble staying healthy and has gone 3-for-28 (.107) to begin the season when he has been in the lineup.