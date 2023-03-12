The Marlins optioned Amaya to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
With Jazz Chisholm and Luis Arraez seemingly locked in as the Marlins' Opening Day starters in the middle infield, Amaya was never a realistic candidate to break camp with the big club. After being acquired from the Dodgers in January in the deal that sent Miguel Rojas to Los Angeles, Amaya will likely have a clearer path to reaching the big leagues in 2023 with his new organization. He was productive in his first taste of the Triple-A level with Oklahoma City in 2022, slashing .259/.368/.381 with eight home runs and three stolen bases across 351 plate appearances.