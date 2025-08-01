The Marlins are expected to select Marsee's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Miami traded Jesus Sanchez to Houston ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, opening up a roster spot for Marsee to receive his first look in the majors. The 24-year-old has a .243/.377/.432 slash line with five homers and 46 stolen bases in 98 games with Triple-A Jacksonville this season and should have a decent path to playing time with the Marlins.