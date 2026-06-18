Marlins' Jakob Marsee: Ends homer drought Wednesday

Marsee went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.

The center fielder ended a 28-game homer drought when he took Chase Shugart deep in the ninth inning to cap a 12-4 romp. Marsee's working his way through a rough sophomore slump, but he has hit safely in eight of the last 10 games, although he hasn't had a multi-hit performance since May 29. On the season, the 24-year-old is slashing .202/.326/.308 with four home runs, 17 steals, 18 RBI and 39 runs in 73 contests.