Marsee went 4-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

All four knocks were singles, but the rookie center fielder just keeping on raking. Marsee has seven multi-hit performances in his last 15 games, slashing .344/.412/.443 during that span with three doubles, one homer, three steals, four RBI and nine runs. His .977 OPS in his first 39 big-league games is second only to the A's Nick Kurtz (1.023 OPS) among all rookies with at least 100 plate appearances this season, and only a late promotion is keeping Marsee out of the NL Rookie of the year discussion.