Marlins' Jakob Marsee: Gaining foothold in lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marsee will start in center field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Astros.
Since getting called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Marsee seems to have quickly established himself as a regular in the Miami outfield. He started all three games of the Marlins' weekend series against the Yankees, going 4-for-8 with three doubles, one triple, four walks, two runs and one RBI. Marsee batted out of the No. 9 spot in his MLB debut, but he's now moved up to sixth in the order in each of his last three starts, with all coming against right-handed pitchers.
