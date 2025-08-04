Marsee will start in center field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Astros.

Since getting called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Marsee seems to have quickly established himself as a regular in the Miami outfield. He started all three games of the Marlins' weekend series against the Yankees, going 4-for-8 with three doubles, one triple, four walks, two runs and one RBI. Marsee batted out of the No. 9 spot in his MLB debut, but he's now moved up to sixth in the order in each of his last three starts, with all coming against right-handed pitchers.