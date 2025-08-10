Marsee is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

For the first time since being called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Aug. 1, the left-handed Marsee will exit the Marlins' starting nine while Atlanta sends lefty Joey Wentz to the hill for the series finale. Derek Hill will cover center field in place of Marsee, who has gotten off to a blazing start to his MLB career by slashing .448/.568/.793 to go with one home run, five stolen bases, six runs and six RBI through his first 10 games.