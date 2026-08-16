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Marlins' Jakob Marsee: Goes yard in four-hit effort

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Marsee went 4-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Reds.

Marsee banged out a season-high four hits Saturday, recording his third career four-hit attack in the process. While the outfielder has been rather disappointing at the dish following a torrid finish to 2025, he's batting .342 with the aforementioned homer, a double, a triple and four walks over 38 at-bats in August. Through 471 plate appearances in 2026, Marsee is slashing a weak .212/.326/.320 with seven long balls, 29 RBI, 19 stolen bases and 60 runs scored.

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