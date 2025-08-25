Marsee went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, three RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Marsee broke things open with a bases-clearing triple in the fifth inning before adding a double and scoring an insurance run in the seventh. The rookie sensation is riding a seven-game hitting streak that includes six extra-base hits, 10 RBI, four runs scored and a steal. In 89 plate appearances since debuting Aug. 1, he's slashing .346/.416/.705 with 17 extra-base hits, 23 RBI, 12 runs scored and seven stolen bases.