Marsee went 1-for-2 with three walks, a double and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Yankees.

Getting the start in center field and batting ninth in his big-league debut, Marsee made an immediate impact in a wild 13-12 victory, scoring the tying run in the ninth inning before the Marlins walked it off. The 24-year-old should get a long look in the starting lineup over the final months of the season, and if his on-base skills translate to the majors, he should quickly find himself in a much more fantasy-friendly spot in the lineup. Marsee earned his promotion by slashing .313/.419/.611 over his last 40 games for Triple-A Jacksonville.