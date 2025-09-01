Marsee went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Mets.

The rookie put the finishing touches on a dynamite August that saw him slash .352/.430/.629 over 24 games with four homers, nine steals, 18 runs and 25 RBI. Marsee won't keep up that incredible pace, but after a Triple-A breakout that began back in June, the 24-year-old looks like he might be the long-term solution for the Marlins in center field.