The Marlins selected Marsee's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville, and he's starting in center field and batting ninth Friday against the Yankees.

The 24-year-old is taking the roster spot of Jesus Sanchez, who was traded to the Astros on Thursday. Marsee will immediately make his MLB debut in center field and could receive regular playing time. It remains to be seen if he can get on base enough given his .243 average with Jacksonville, but Marsee could provide some value on the basepaths with 46 steals in 98 Triple-A games this season,