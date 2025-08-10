Marsee went 3-for-6 with a double, two walks, a run, an RBI and three stolen bases across both contests of a doubleheader against Atlanta on Saturday.

Marsee started in center field in the early game and went a quiet 1-for-4. He shifted over to left field for the nightcap and was much more productive, reaching base in all four of his plate appearances, including with an RBI-double in the fourth inning. The speedy rookie also swiped three bags in the loss, more than doubling the amount (two) he logged through his first eight big-league contests. Marsee has made an immediate impact since being called up from Triple-A on Aug. 1, slashing .448/.568/.793 with a home run, five doubles, a triple, five steals, six runs and six RBI through 10 games.