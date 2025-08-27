Marsee went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Tuesday's loss to Atlanta.

All three knocks were singles, and he was caught stealing for the second time in nine attempts in the majors, but it was still another strong effort from Marsee. The 24-year-old rookie has hit safely in eight of the last nine games, batting .333 (12-for-36) during that stretch with half of his hits going for extra bases (three doubles, two triples and a homer) along with four runs and 11 RBI.