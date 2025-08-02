Sanoja went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 13-12 win over the Yankees.

It was just the second instance of the year where Sanoja amassed multiple RBI, and Friday marked his second three-hit attack of the campaign. The utility man has been highly effective in a part-time role lately and could be pushing for more action at third base in the absence of Connor Norby (wrist) -- Sanoja is batting .345 with three doubles, one triple and six RBI over his last 29 at-bats (11 games).