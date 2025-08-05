Sanoja went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Astros.

The 22-year-old utility player began the night on the bench, but Sanoja wound up supplying the Marlins with their first run when he pinch hit for Jakob Marsee in the seventh inning and took Bryan King deep. It was Sanoja's fourth homer of the season, and three of them have come in his last two games. Over 10 contests since the All-Star break, he's batting .385 (10-for-26) with six of his hits going for extra bases, a surge that could earn him more playing time all over the diamond -- he's made at least one appearance at every position except catcher and right field in 2025.