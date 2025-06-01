Sanoja will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Giants.

Sanoja will draw his fifth straight start and his second in a row in center field, but he's still likely to notice a downturn in playing time in the near future following Xavier Edwards' return from the injured list Saturday. With Edwards and Otto Lopez entrenched as Miami's everyday starters in the middle infield, Sanoja could end up seeing most of his starts in the outfield in the short side of a platoon with either Jesus Sanchez or Kyle Stowers.