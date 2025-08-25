Sanoja is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.

Maximo Acosta will get the nod at third base Monday in place of Sanoja, who went 6-for-15 with a home run, a double, a walk, a stolen base, four RBI and three runs while starting in each of the previous four games. Until Miami gets one of Connor Norby (wrist) or Graham Pauley (oblique) back from the injured list, Sanoja looks primed to serve as the Marlins' top option at the hot corner.