Marlins' Javier Sanoja: Triples off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanoja went 1-for-2 with an RBI triple during Tuesday's 4-3 win over San Diego.
The 22-year-old entered the contest in the sixth inning at third base for Graham Pauley and logged a pair of at-bats. Sanoja gave the Marlins a much-needed insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning with an RBI triple that plated Heriberto Hernandez. Since June 27, Sanoja is 7-for-27 (.259) with a double, two triples, six runs scored and four RBI.
