Chisholm (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is hitting cleanup Monday against the Phillies.
Chisholm had been sidelined since July 2 with the oblique strain. He comes into play Monday with an eight-game hitting streak that dates back to May 12 and surrounds two stints on the injured list.
