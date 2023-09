Chisholm was pulled from Wednesday's game against Milwaukee due to right knee discomfort, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Chisholm appeared to suffer a leg injury after grounding into a double play during the fourth inning, and the Marlins have now confirmed Chisholm's injury to be knee-related. There's still been no update on how severe Chisholm's injury is, but more information should come ahead of Thursday's series finale.