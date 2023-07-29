Chisholm (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Jupiter on Sunday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Chisholm has been on the injured list since July 3 with a left oblique strain, but he's now ready to embark on a rehab assignment after completing a full on-field workout Friday. The Marlins haven't announced a specific target date for Chisholm's return, but it's possible he makes it back for the start of Miami's upcoming roadtrip against Texas.