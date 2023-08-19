Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Friday's 11-3 win over the Dodgers.

Chisholm padded the Marlins' lead with a fourth-inning blast, the team's fifth homer of the contest. He's batting .271 (13-for-48) over 15 games since returning from an oblique injury that sent him to the injured list for most of July. The 25-year-old is slashing .251/.308/.465 with 12 long balls, 28 RBI, 31 runs scored and 16 stolen bases over 60 games this season, matching his total games from last year.