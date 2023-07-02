Chisholm was removed in the top of the eighth inning of Sunday's game in Atlanta due to left oblique soreness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. He went 1-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts prior to his departure.

Chisholm didn't appear to be in any obvious discomfort at any point earlier in the contest, but he was lifted for a pinch hitter ahead of his fourth plate appearance of the day before the Marlins provided an explanation for his removal shortly thereafter. While it's at least somewhat reassuring that the Marlins are characterizing his injury as soreness rather than a strain, Chisholm could be sent in for further tests in the next day or two as the organization looks to ensure the 25-year-old isn't dealing with anything too significant. Chisholm can be viewed as day-to-day until the Marlins provide another update on his status, but fantasy managers probably shouldn't count on him being in the lineup for Monday's series opener with the Cardinals.