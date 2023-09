Chisholm went 2-for-3 with a grand slam and three steals in Saturday's 11-5 victory over Atlanta.

Chisholm had himself a day on Saturday, swiping three bags while also crushing a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth to put an exclamation point on the Marlins' win over Atlanta. It was the center fielder's third home run this month while the three steals marked his season high. He's now batting .294 in September with 10 RBI, eight runs and five stolen bases.