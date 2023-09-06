Chisholm went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Dodgers.

Chisholm capped his three-hit performance with a 436-foot bomb off the left-handed Ryan Yarbrough, putting the Marlins ahead 6-3 in the eighth inning. Chisholm's now hit safely in five straight games, going 9-for-23 (.391) in that span while adding a stolen base in back-to-back contests. The 25-year-old Chisholm's now batting .256 with a .765 OPS, 15 homers and 19 steals across 298 plate appearances on the campaign.