Chisholm went 1-for-2 with a grand slam, four runs scored and three walks in Sunday's win against Atlanta.

Chisholm belted a grand slam for the second straight day, this time during the third inning against Charlie Morton. After drawing five walks over his previous 38 appearances, Chisholm has collected five free passes in the last two games. He has five home runs and 17 RBI over his last 16 games, going 17-for-58 (.310) during that stretch. Chisholm now owns a .779 OPS with 28 extra-base hits, 48 RBI and 45 runs scored through 86 games.