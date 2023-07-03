Chisholm was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left oblique strain, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Chisholm sustained the injury during Sunday's loss to Atlanta. He had just come back from the IL a week ago after missing the previous month and a half with turf toe. Chisholm will be eligible to return following the All-Star break, but he could be sidelined beyond the 10-day minimum, depending on the grade of the strain. Per McPherson, the severity of Chisholm's injury is expected to be revealed Tuesday, when the results of his MRI are expected to become available. Jonathan Davis should operate as the Marlins' regular center fielder while Chisholm is out.