Chisholm was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to May 14, with turf toe in his right foot, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Chisholm visited a specialist in North Carolina on Tuesday morning after injuring his toe over the weekend and the belief is that he could require 4-to-6 weeks of rest and rehab. Garrett Hampson is making a second straight start in center field for the Marlins on Tuesday night against the Nationals. Jon Berti could also be an option for increased playing time given the other injuries on the outfield section of Miami's depth chart.