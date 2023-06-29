Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Red Sox.

In just his second game off the IL, Chisholm hammered an eight-inning Chris Murphy sweeper to straightaway center field at Fenway Park, a ball that traveled an estimated 439 feet. Chisholm has four hits in eight at-bats since rejoining the lineup, including a double and Wednesday's homer, his eighth of the season in 41 games.