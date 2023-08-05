Chisholm left Saturday game against the Rangers with a right hamstring camp, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins put up three runs in the third inning but lost Chisholm in the process. Jake Burger entered the game at third base to begin the bottom of the frame as part of the lineup shuffle to replace Chisholm. Injuries have been a big problem for Chisholm over the past two seasons, but there has been nothing yet to suggest this is more than a day-to-day concern.