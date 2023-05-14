Manager Skip Schumaker said Chisholm, who is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds, is dealing with turf toe in his right foot and is scheduled to see a specialist, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old suffered the injury on a collision with the outfield wall Saturday and will be sidelined for at least one game. It wouldn't be surprising if Chisholm requires a trip to the injured list, but he should be considered day-to-day for now until the severity of the issue is determined.