Chisholm, who is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Cincinnati, underwent an MRI that revealed no structural damage to his right hamstring, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Chisholm is on the bench for a second straight game with an injury that the Marlins classified as a right hamstring cramp, but the fact that he was sent in for an MRI at all probably means that a move to the injured list likely hasn't been ruled out. For now, the Marlins seem to be viewing Chisholm as day-to-day with the hope that he'll show enough improvement to make his return to the lineup at some point during the series in Cincinnati. McPherson notes that Chisholm was able to do some running on the field Monday and will continue to perform more baseball activities as tolerated.