Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 11-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Chisholm roped a run-scoring single in the first inning and added a third-inning solo shot, accounting for the entirety of Miami's offensive output Tuesday. His homer snapped his eight-game homerless drought and he now has four long balls since returning from injury July 31. The 25-year-old center fielder has posted a slash line of .253/.295/.741 with four home runs, 10 RBI, 12 runs and three steals across 88 plate appearances during that span.