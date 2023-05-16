Chisholm (foot) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals.
Chisholm remains day-to-day with a case of turf toe in his right foot, which was aggravated in a collision with the wall Saturday against the Reds. Garrett Hampson is playing center field and batting leadoff Tuesday versus the Nationals and right-hander Josiah Gray.
