Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and a steal in Tuesday's 6-5 loss against the Astros.

Chisholm scored the opening run Tuesday after leading off the second inning with a triple. He'd add a single in the fourth before swiping his 16th base of the year, The multi-hit effort is Chisholm's first since Aug 3 -- he'd gone just 5-for-23 (.217) over his previous nine contests. Overall, he's slashing .251/.307/.459 with 11 homers, 29 runs scored and 25 RBI across 226 plate appearances this season.