Chisholm (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Chisholm will get at least one day off after he exited in the third inning of Saturday's 9-8 loss with what the Marlins labeled as a right hamstring cramp. Assuming that the cramp is the extent of the hamstring issue, Chisholm could be back in the lineup for Monday's series opener in Cincinnati, though his availability for that contest is far from a given.