Chisholm went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and a double in a 6-1 victory against the Nationals on Thursday.

Chisholm broke open what had been a 2-0 game with his three-run blast to right field in the fifth inning. The long ball was his 14th of the campaign and his second in three games. Chisholm finished August in fine fashion to boost his numbers in what was otherwise a quiet month during which he batted .247 with five homers, 13 RBI, 13 runs, two stolen bases and a 4:27 BB:K over 25 contests.