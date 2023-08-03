Chisholm went 1-for-6 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 9-8 extra-innings win over the Phillies.

The Marlins didn't even get on the board until the sixth inning, but once Josh Bell and Chisholm launched back-to-back homers off Zack Wheeler, the team's offense kicked into high gear. The 25-year-old then came home twice more in extra innings, and he plated the winning run in the 12th as the phantom runner on a Jesus Sanchez single. Chisholm actually has a 10-game hitting streak going that dates back to May 12 due to two lengthy injury absences, and his 10 homers and 15 steals in 47 contests on the season highlights his fantasy upside down the stretch if he can stay off the IL.