Chisholm went 1-for-6 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-2 extra-innings loss to the Giants.
It was a tough day for Chisholm at the plate, as he struck out four times and left five runners on base, but his speed nearly made the difference in the bottom of the 10th inning as he swiped third base on the front end of a double steal with Luiz Arraez, only to be left stranded. Chisholm is batting just .235 (16-for-68) to begin the season with an unsightly 6:29 BB:K, but he's provided solid fantasy value with three homers, six steals, seven runs and eight RBI through 18 games.