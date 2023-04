Chisholm went 2-for-4 with two steals in Friday's win over the Cubs.

Chisholm stole both bases after singling in the sixth but he wasn't able to score a run. The speedy outfielder has swiped four bases in the last two games, giving him 11 in 12 attempts this season. He's slashing .232/.283/.414 with a brutal 7:40 BB:K through 107 plate appearances.