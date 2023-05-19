Chisholm (toe) believes he can beat the estimated 4-6 week timeline for his return, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Specifically, the 25-year-old thinks he can be back in the Marlins' lineup for a series against the White Sox that begins June 9. "I'm trying to be back in Chicago," Chisholm said Thursday. "When we fly to Chicago, I want to be playing. I don't want to miss that road trip, too." Chisholm will wear a walking boot for three weeks, after which the target date for his return should become clearer.