Chisholm is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies.

Chisholm appears to sitting in what's likely a pre-planned maintenance day after he returned to the lineup Monday following a month-long stay on the injured list due to an oblique strain. In the Marlins' 4-2 loss in the series opener, Chisholm started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and his 15th stolen base of the season. Jesus Sanchez will cover center field in Chisholm's stead Tuesday.