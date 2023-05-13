Chisholm was sent for X-rays after leaving Saturday's game against the Reds, but they revealed nothing worse than a right foot contusion, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Chisholm looked to be in some pain after crashing into the outfield wall while trying to make a place but was able to hobble off the field under his own power. Negative X-rays means he's likely avoided a long-term absence, but he could still wind up sitting for a game or two.