Berti (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Berti has been cleared to rejoin the Marlins after completing a nine-game rehab assignment, slashing .296/.333/.519 with two home runs and a stolen base. Prior to getting injured, he hit .237/.324/.373 in 22 games with the big club. Berti figures to assume a utility role during his time with the Marlins.

