Marlins' Jon Berti: Activated from IL
Berti (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Berti has been cleared to rejoin the Marlins after completing a nine-game rehab assignment, slashing .296/.333/.519 with two home runs and a stolen base. Prior to getting injured, he hit .237/.324/.373 in 22 games with the big club. Berti figures to assume a utility role during his time with the Marlins.
More News
-
Marlins' Jon Berti: Pulled from rehab assignment•
-
Marlins' Jon Berti: Won't return before All-Star break•
-
Marlins' Jon Berti: Cleared for rehab stint•
-
Marlins' Jon Berti: Takes part in fielding drills•
-
Marlins' Jon Berti: Lands on injured list•
-
Marlins' Jon Berti: Scratched with oblique injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...