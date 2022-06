Berti went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base during Tuesday's 9-8 win over the Rockies.

The 32-year-old spent most of May on the COVID-19 injured list, and he has 16 stolen bases in as many attempts in 22 games since returning from the shelf. He's operated as Miami's primary third baseman with Joey Wendle (hamstring) and Brian Anderson (back) sidelined, but even once they return Berti should continue to see regular action in a utility role given his .766 OPS and production on the basepaths.